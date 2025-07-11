Left Menu

Outrage in Odisha: Tribal Couple Forced to Till Fields as Punishment

In Odisha’s Rayagada district, a tribal couple was reportedly subjected to a public punishment by being forced to plough a field due to their marriage against community traditions. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for investigation into the customs and the actions of the village elders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tribal couple in Odisha's Rayagada district reportedly faced a brutal form of public retribution after defying community marriage norms. Forced to don yokes and plough a field, their plight has ignited widespread condemnation.

The incident unfolded in Kanjamajodi village, where the young couple married against customary traditions, igniting the wrath of village elders. The young man married his paternal aunt, a union deemed taboo due to their blood relation.

A viral video shows their punishment, prompting authorities to pledge an investigation. Rayagada sub-collector Ramesh Kumar Jena vowed legal action against those responsible, highlighting a clash between traditional customs and human rights.

