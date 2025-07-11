Outrage in Odisha: Tribal Couple Forced to Till Fields as Punishment

A tribal couple in Odisha's Rayagada district reportedly faced a brutal form of public retribution after defying community marriage norms. Forced to don yokes and plough a field, their plight has ignited widespread condemnation.

The incident unfolded in Kanjamajodi village, where the young couple married against customary traditions, igniting the wrath of village elders. The young man married his paternal aunt, a union deemed taboo due to their blood relation.

A viral video shows their punishment, prompting authorities to pledge an investigation. Rayagada sub-collector Ramesh Kumar Jena vowed legal action against those responsible, highlighting a clash between traditional customs and human rights.