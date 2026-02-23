The Unseen Value: Acknowledging Homemakers' Contributions in Marriage

The Delhi High Court has taken a significant stand against the traditional underestimation of homemakers' contributions within a marriage. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma underscored the vital role played by homemakers in enabling their earning spouses to perform effectively, calling it unjust to disregard these efforts when deciding on maintenance cases.

In addressing a case under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, the court firmly rejected the notion that a wife's non-employment signifies idleness or dependence. According to the judgment passed on February 16, the assumption that homemakers are idle reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of domestic work's value, which, while unpaid and often unacknowledged, supports the family's structure.

Highlighting a prevailing social expectation for women to forgo employment post-marriage, the court criticized using this to deny maintenance claims. It called for recognition of household management as a form of labor, noting that capacities to earn should not be conflated with actual earnings. The court urged for mediation over adversarial proceedings in matrimonial disputes, advocating for comprehensive solutions that consider both parties' needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)