Vision of Pride: PM Modi's Ambitious Blueprint for India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India, invoking the phrase 'neighbour's envy, owner's pride.' Modi's ambitious plans encompass initiatives like Make in India and Digital India to propel the nation to be among the world's top economies while also boosting youth entrepreneurship and tourism development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
In a spirited address, Union Minister Piyush Goyal drew upon the iconic phrase 'neighbour's envy, owner's pride' to characterize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dynamic vision for India's future. This vision includes broad economic and development strategies aimed at elevating the nation's status on the global stage.

Highlighting achievements under schemes like Make in India and Digital India, Goyal underscored that India is now among the world's top five economies, with aspirations to reach third place. These efforts promise to empower the nation's youth, facilitating growth in entrepreneurship and business sectors.

Furthermore, Goyal welcomed UNESCO's recognition of 'Maratha Military Landscapes,' which he believes will enhance tourism. He criticized the opposition for their lack of focus on national development, urging attention to PM Modi's progressive initiatives for India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

