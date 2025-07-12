Amit Shah's Spiritual Sojourn: A PR Event at Rajarajeshwara Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a high-profile visit to the famed Rajarajeshwara Temple in Taliparamba, Kerala, on Saturday evening, attracting throngs of supporters.

Upon arrival, Shah was greeted with a display of saffron flower petals by enthusiastic BJP supporters and waved to them before entering the temple.

The Rajarajeshwara Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the 108 sacred shrines of Shiva installed by the legendary Lord Parasurama, adding spiritual significance to Shah's visit, which concluded with his return to Delhi.

