Left Menu

Amit Shah's Spiritual Sojourn: A PR Event at Rajarajeshwara Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Rajarajeshwara Temple in Taliparamba, Kerala, receiving a warm welcome from thousands, including BJP supporters. Showered with saffron petals, Shah engaged with attendees before proceeding to offer prayers at one of Kerala’s 108 Shiva temples, consecrated by Lord Parasurama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:57 IST
Amit Shah's Spiritual Sojourn: A PR Event at Rajarajeshwara Temple
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a high-profile visit to the famed Rajarajeshwara Temple in Taliparamba, Kerala, on Saturday evening, attracting throngs of supporters.

Upon arrival, Shah was greeted with a display of saffron flower petals by enthusiastic BJP supporters and waved to them before entering the temple.

The Rajarajeshwara Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the 108 sacred shrines of Shiva installed by the legendary Lord Parasurama, adding spiritual significance to Shah's visit, which concluded with his return to Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025