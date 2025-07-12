Left Menu

End of an Era: Peshawar's Cinemas Make Way for Commercial Plazas

The demolition of Arshad Cinema in Peshawar marks the end of a vibrant cinema culture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Many iconic cinemas have been razed due to a declining film industry, high operational costs, and security concerns. New entertainment options and economic pressures foster the rise of commercial plazas.

End of an Era: Peshawar's Cinemas Make Way for Commercial Plazas
The Arshad Cinema, a historic venue in Peshawar, began demolition on Saturday, symbolizing the decline of the city's once-thriving cinema scene. The site will soon become a commercial plaza, joining other cinemas like Naz Cinema and Picture House in their unfortunate fate.

Peshawar's cinema culture has suffered from multiple adversities such as a dwindling film industry, heightened taxes, operational expenses, and security threats, resulting in reduced cinema attendance. Social media and alternate forms of entertainment have further shifted audiences away from the silver screen.

With the demolition of these cultural icons, Peshawar transitions from a city known for its cinematic and artistic heritage to one marked by commercial enterprise, leaving cultural aficionados longing for the entertainment of a bygone era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

