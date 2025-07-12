Dalai Lama's Grand Welcome in Ladakh: Spiritual Tours and Cultural Celebrations

The Dalai Lama, Tibet's esteemed spiritual leader, was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival in Ladakh on Saturday for a month-long tour, officials disclosed.

A sea of admirers, spanning generations and including monks, gathered in traditional attire from the airport to Shewatsel Phodrang, eager to glimpse the revered 14th Dalai Lama.

Arriving at Leh Technical Airport on a flight from Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, the spiritual leader was greeted by politicians and prominent figures transcending political boundaries.

Locals celebrated in high spirits, joyously dancing to Ladakh's traditional Daman and Surna rhythms.

"This marks a significant day for Ladakh, as the Dalai Lama returns after more than a year's gap," commented a Ladakh Buddhist Association leader.

The leader expressed hope that the Dalai Lama would conduct teaching sessions post his visit to Zanskar for spiritual discussions.

Monks were also seen playing traditional instruments as part of the warm welcome for the Dalai Lama.

