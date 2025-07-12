Left Menu

Dalai Lama's Grand Welcome in Ladakh: Spiritual Tours and Cultural Celebrations

The Dalai Lama received a warm welcome in Ladakh, with fervent celebrations marking his arrival after a year-long hiatus. Thousands, including monks and locals, gathered to greet him with traditional music and dance. His tour includes spiritual teachings and public interactions in Zanskar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:22 IST
Dalai Lama's Grand Welcome in Ladakh: Spiritual Tours and Cultural Celebrations
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

The Dalai Lama, Tibet's esteemed spiritual leader, was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival in Ladakh on Saturday for a month-long tour, officials disclosed.

A sea of admirers, spanning generations and including monks, gathered in traditional attire from the airport to Shewatsel Phodrang, eager to glimpse the revered 14th Dalai Lama.

Arriving at Leh Technical Airport on a flight from Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, the spiritual leader was greeted by politicians and prominent figures transcending political boundaries.

Locals celebrated in high spirits, joyously dancing to Ladakh's traditional Daman and Surna rhythms.

"This marks a significant day for Ladakh, as the Dalai Lama returns after more than a year's gap," commented a Ladakh Buddhist Association leader.

The leader expressed hope that the Dalai Lama would conduct teaching sessions post his visit to Zanskar for spiritual discussions.

Monks were also seen playing traditional instruments as part of the warm welcome for the Dalai Lama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025