Celebrating Ambedkar: Unveiling a Special Postal Tribute

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai unveiled a special postal cover celebrating 'Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar – Constituent Assembly – Constitution of India' on Saturday.

The ceremony, hosted in Telangana, also featured the release of picture postcards themed on 'Art & Calligraphy in the Constitution of India.'

The event recognized Ambedkar's profound contributions to the Indian Constitution, displaying various commemorative stamps and coins issued by the government in his honor.