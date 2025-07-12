Left Menu

Celebrating Ambedkar: Unveiling a Special Postal Tribute

A special postal cover and picture postcards showcasing 'Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar – Constituent Assembly – Constitution of India' were unveiled by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai. The event highlighted Ambedkar's contributions to India's Constitution with stamps and coins, attended by notable figures in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:34 IST
BR Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai unveiled a special postal cover celebrating 'Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar – Constituent Assembly – Constitution of India' on Saturday.

The ceremony, hosted in Telangana, also featured the release of picture postcards themed on 'Art & Calligraphy in the Constitution of India.'

The event recognized Ambedkar's profound contributions to the Indian Constitution, displaying various commemorative stamps and coins issued by the government in his honor.

