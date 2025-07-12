Left Menu

Cultural Ties Flourish: Nagaland Shines at Bharat Utsav in Moscow

Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio and a 40-member cultural team attended the Bharat Utsav in Moscow. The nine-day festival showcased Indian culture and aimed to strengthen the India-Russia relationship. The event included Indian food, handicrafts, and performances, concluding Sunday near the Kremlin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-07-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:07 IST
Cultural Ties Flourish: Nagaland Shines at Bharat Utsav in Moscow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The nine-day cultural festival, Bharat Utsav, witnessed a vibrant conclusion with the participation of Nagaland's Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, accompanied by a 40-member cultural delegation. Taking place adjacent to the Kremlin's Red Square, the event drew substantial engagement from both locals and international visitors.

Showcasing rich Indian culture, the event hosted stalls displaying Indian food and handicrafts, amidst performances by talented Naga artists. This initiative, facilitated by Moscow Tourism, aimed at deepening the cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Russia.

Deputy Chairman of Moscow's Tourism Committee highlighted the festival's unique position near Russian seat of power, symbolizing strong bonds between the two nations. The event concluded with notable participation from Muscovite locals, further cementing mutual respect and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025