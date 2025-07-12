Cultural Ties Flourish: Nagaland Shines at Bharat Utsav in Moscow

The nine-day cultural festival, Bharat Utsav, witnessed a vibrant conclusion with the participation of Nagaland's Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, accompanied by a 40-member cultural delegation. Taking place adjacent to the Kremlin's Red Square, the event drew substantial engagement from both locals and international visitors.

Showcasing rich Indian culture, the event hosted stalls displaying Indian food and handicrafts, amidst performances by talented Naga artists. This initiative, facilitated by Moscow Tourism, aimed at deepening the cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Russia.

Deputy Chairman of Moscow's Tourism Committee highlighted the festival's unique position near Russian seat of power, symbolizing strong bonds between the two nations. The event concluded with notable participation from Muscovite locals, further cementing mutual respect and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)