Closure of Latur Schools for Disabled Amidst Irregularities

In Maharashtra, two government-supported schools dedicated to differently-abled children have been slated for closure, following a series of identified irregularities. The decision comes from Tukaram Munde, the Disability Welfare Secretary, who issued the order after a thorough investigation.

A key inspection at Udgir-based Rajarshi Shahu Nivasi Mukbadhir Vidyalay revealed multiple deficiencies, such as low student numbers, a lack of student registration on the official government portal, and a non-functional biometric attendance system. These discoveries prompted the decisive shutdown directive.

Additionally, Sant Gadgebaba Nivasi Karnabadhir Vidyalay faced closure for failing to renew its registration, expired since 2019. Authorities emphasized the seriousness of the action, warning of strict legal repercussions if these orders are not executed promptly.

