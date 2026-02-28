Empowering the Next Generation: DU's Vision for 'Viksit Bharat'

In a significant address during the 102nd convocation at Delhi University, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the crucial role of graduates as architects of the 'Viksit Bharat' vision. He called for universities to spearhead research and innovation grounded in Indian contexts yet competitive on a global scale.

Radhakrishnan noted the rise in female enrollment, with over 70% of this year's gold medallists being women. The event, presided over by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, saw more than 1.2 lakh degrees conferred, signifying the university's resilience despite disruptions like World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic.

With aspirations for DU to achieve higher global rankings, Radhakrishnan urged students to continuously pursue learning and contribute to the nation's self-reliance. He acknowledged the university's growth and achievements, while also encouraging graduates to honor their families and the nation through their accomplishments.

