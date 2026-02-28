Empowering the Next Generation: DU's Vision for 'Viksit Bharat'
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the pivotal role of graduates in realizing the 'Viksit Bharat' vision, urging universities to foster research attuned to Indian realities but holding global competitiveness. He highlighted DU's achievements, including increased female enrollment, digital degrees, and ambitions for higher global rankings.
In a significant address during the 102nd convocation at Delhi University, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the crucial role of graduates as architects of the 'Viksit Bharat' vision. He called for universities to spearhead research and innovation grounded in Indian contexts yet competitive on a global scale.
Radhakrishnan noted the rise in female enrollment, with over 70% of this year's gold medallists being women. The event, presided over by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, saw more than 1.2 lakh degrees conferred, signifying the university's resilience despite disruptions like World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic.
With aspirations for DU to achieve higher global rankings, Radhakrishnan urged students to continuously pursue learning and contribute to the nation's self-reliance. He acknowledged the university's growth and achievements, while also encouraging graduates to honor their families and the nation through their accomplishments.
