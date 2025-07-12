President Murmu to Grace AIIMS Bhubaneswar Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu is set to attend the fifth convocation ceremony of AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday, marking a significant milestone for the institute.

During the ceremony, she will award 59 gold medals to 31 students and confer degrees upon 643 healthcare professionals, underscoring the academic excellence of the graduates.

The event will also see the presence of Odisha's governor, chief minister, and several Union ministers. In preparation, top state officials inspected the campus, highlighting the importance of this occasion for the regional healthcare landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)