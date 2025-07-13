Legacy of a Legend: Remembering Kota Srinivasa Rao
Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, celebrated for his extensive film career and political influence, passed away at 83 due to age-related issues. Known for his roles in iconic films, Rao was also a Padma Shri awardee and former BJP MLA. His passing prompted widespread tributes from political and film industry leaders.
- Country:
- India
Kota Srinivasa Rao, the veteran Telugu actor and former BJP MLA, passed away at the age of 83 due to age-related ailments, leaving a substantial legacy in both the film industry and politics.
Rao's illustrious career spanned over four decades with more than 750 films, with his debut in the 1978 film 'Pranam Khareedu'. He earned critical acclaim for memorable roles in movies like 'Pratighatana', 'Siva', and 'Gaayam'. Notably, his career paralleled that of superstar Chiranjeevi, who started with him.
A recipient of the Padma Shri, Kota Srinivasa Rao also served as a BJP MLA for Vijayawada East. His death has drawn condolences from prominent figures in both politics and cinema, reflecting the wide impact he made during his lifetime.
