Left Menu

Legacy of a Legend: Remembering Kota Srinivasa Rao

Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, celebrated for his extensive film career and political influence, passed away at 83 due to age-related issues. Known for his roles in iconic films, Rao was also a Padma Shri awardee and former BJP MLA. His passing prompted widespread tributes from political and film industry leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-07-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 10:44 IST
Legacy of a Legend: Remembering Kota Srinivasa Rao
Kota Srinivasa Rao
  • Country:
  • India

Kota Srinivasa Rao, the veteran Telugu actor and former BJP MLA, passed away at the age of 83 due to age-related ailments, leaving a substantial legacy in both the film industry and politics.

Rao's illustrious career spanned over four decades with more than 750 films, with his debut in the 1978 film 'Pranam Khareedu'. He earned critical acclaim for memorable roles in movies like 'Pratighatana', 'Siva', and 'Gaayam'. Notably, his career paralleled that of superstar Chiranjeevi, who started with him.

A recipient of the Padma Shri, Kota Srinivasa Rao also served as a BJP MLA for Vijayawada East. His death has drawn condolences from prominent figures in both politics and cinema, reflecting the wide impact he made during his lifetime.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025