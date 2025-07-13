Honoring the Legacy of Adikavi Bhanu Bhakta Acharya: Sikkim Celebrates Bhanu Jayanti

The Himalayan state of Sikkim celebrates the 211th Bhanu Jayanti, commemorating Adikavi Bhanu Bhakta Acharya, a revered Nepali scholar and poet. Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended their greetings to mark the occasion.

Governor Mathur highlighted the significance of Bhanu Bhakta Acharya's contributions, particularly his Nepali rendition of the Ramayan from Sanskrit, which significantly advanced Nepali literature. Calling for homage to the literary legend, Mathur urged the youth to emulate Bhanu Bhakta's excellence.

Chief Minister Tamang praised the literary genius of Adikavi Bhanubhakta, noting his influence on unity and cultural pride. Celebrating Bhanu Jayanti on July 13, he emphasized the enduring legacy of Bhanu Bhakta in shaping identity and called for the preservation of Nepali language and culture.