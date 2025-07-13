Jackie Shroff Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Tu Meri Main Tera'
Bollywood icon Jackie Shroff joins the cast of the upcoming film 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri', alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is set to release on February 13, 2026.
Bollywood superstar Jackie Shroff is set to appear in the much-anticipated film 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri', joining lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.
Aaryan announced the news via Instagram, accompanied by a video featuring himself and Shroff and captioned with a nod to Shroff's status as an iconic figure.
The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is scheduled for a February 2026 release, marking an exciting reunion for Aaryan and Panday.
