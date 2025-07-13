Left Menu

Jackie Shroff Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Tu Meri Main Tera'

Bollywood icon Jackie Shroff joins the cast of the upcoming film 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri', alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is set to release on February 13, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 11:25 IST
Jackie Shroff Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Tu Meri Main Tera'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Jackie Shroff is set to appear in the much-anticipated film 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri', joining lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Aaryan announced the news via Instagram, accompanied by a video featuring himself and Shroff and captioned with a nod to Shroff's status as an iconic figure.

The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is scheduled for a February 2026 release, marking an exciting reunion for Aaryan and Panday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025