Jackie Shroff Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Tu Meri Main Tera'

Bollywood superstar Jackie Shroff is set to appear in the much-anticipated film 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri', joining lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Aaryan announced the news via Instagram, accompanied by a video featuring himself and Shroff and captioned with a nod to Shroff's status as an iconic figure.

The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is scheduled for a February 2026 release, marking an exciting reunion for Aaryan and Panday.

(With inputs from agencies.)