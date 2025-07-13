Left Menu

Star-Studded Celebrations: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Anniversary Bash

Film stars and global personalities extended heartfelt wishes to Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on their first wedding anniversary. The couple, who married on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai, celebrated with a star-studded guest list, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and international figures like Kim Kardashian.

Updated: 13-07-2025 12:34 IST
A galaxy of stars, including Indian film icons Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh, wished Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant on their first wedding anniversary. The couple got married on July 12, 2024, in a lavish Mumbai ceremony attended by numerous celebrities.

The star-studded event saw appearances from Bollywood luminaries such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, along with international figures including Kim Kardashian, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and business leaders like Amin Nasser and Jay Lee.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt post on social media, wishing the couple many more years of happiness. Similarly, Salman Khan and other celebrities took to Instagram, extending their love and blessings to Anant and Radhika.

