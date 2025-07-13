Leaders Unite in Devotion at Telangana's Ashadha Bonalu Festival

In a display of unity and tradition, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy were among the leaders who offered prayers at Secunderabad's Ujjaini Mahakali temple during the Ashadha Bonalu festival on Sunday.

The Chief Minister's offerings included presenting silk clothes to the Goddess, while Endowments Minister Konda Surekha performed the traditional bonam offering, sources revealed.

The festival of Bonalu is celebrated with women preparing rice with milk and jaggery, using new pots adorned with neem leaves, turmeric, and vermilion, to honor the Goddess Mahakali in vibrant community ceremonies.