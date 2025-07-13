Left Menu

Leaders Unite in Devotion at Telangana's Ashadha Bonalu Festival

Prominent leaders including Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy participated in the Ujjaini Mahakali temple rituals during the Ashadha Bonalu festival. The festival, a significant folk tradition, involves offering decorated pots of rice to the Goddess, symbolizing devotion and community spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 15:19 IST
Leaders Unite in Devotion at Telangana's Ashadha Bonalu Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of unity and tradition, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy were among the leaders who offered prayers at Secunderabad's Ujjaini Mahakali temple during the Ashadha Bonalu festival on Sunday.

The Chief Minister's offerings included presenting silk clothes to the Goddess, while Endowments Minister Konda Surekha performed the traditional bonam offering, sources revealed.

The festival of Bonalu is celebrated with women preparing rice with milk and jaggery, using new pots adorned with neem leaves, turmeric, and vermilion, to honor the Goddess Mahakali in vibrant community ceremonies.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025