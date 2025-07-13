Leaders Unite in Devotion at Telangana's Ashadha Bonalu Festival
Prominent leaders including Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy participated in the Ujjaini Mahakali temple rituals during the Ashadha Bonalu festival. The festival, a significant folk tradition, involves offering decorated pots of rice to the Goddess, symbolizing devotion and community spirit.
In a display of unity and tradition, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy were among the leaders who offered prayers at Secunderabad's Ujjaini Mahakali temple during the Ashadha Bonalu festival on Sunday.
The Chief Minister's offerings included presenting silk clothes to the Goddess, while Endowments Minister Konda Surekha performed the traditional bonam offering, sources revealed.
The festival of Bonalu is celebrated with women preparing rice with milk and jaggery, using new pots adorned with neem leaves, turmeric, and vermilion, to honor the Goddess Mahakali in vibrant community ceremonies.
