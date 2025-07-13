Left Menu

Pakistani Drama Group's AI-Enhanced 'Ramayana' Breaks Cultural Barriers

A Karachi-based drama group named 'Mauj' is pioneering an AI-enhanced adaptation of the 'Ramayana'. Their staging at the Karachi Arts Council has been met with acclaim, showcasing both cultural tolerance and artistic innovation in Pakistan. The production's creative efforts have resonated with audiences and critics alike.

Updated: 13-07-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 18:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the bustling city of Karachi, a drama group known as 'Mauj' is creating ripples by staging a unique adaptation of the 'Ramayana'. Utilizing AI enhancements, the group showcased their production at the Karachi Arts Council over the weekend, earning widespread acclaim.

Director Yoheshwar Karera expressed no concerns about potential backlash and highlighted the positive reception as evidence of Pakistan's growing cultural tolerance. The dynamic portrayal of the epic, assisted by lively music, vibrant costumes, and evocative designs, impressed critics and audiences.

Prominent art and film critic Omair Alavi praised the production's storytelling, while producer Rana Kazmi, who plays Sita, emphasized the importance of bringing this legendary tale to life. The endeavor not only entertained but also strengthened cultural bridges, demonstrating the uniting power of art.

(With inputs from agencies.)

