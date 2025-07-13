Unveiling the Dark Side: The Payment Crisis in Pakistan's Drama Industry

The shocking discovery of actress Humaira Aghar Ali's decomposed body in her Karachi apartment has cast a spotlight on the troubling payment practices within Pakistan's drama industry. The 32-year-old's death, initially believed to have occurred eight to ten months prior, underscores the financial instability faced by industry professionals.

Despite police ruling out foul play, the government has launched an investigation into the conditions leading to her demise. Her passing reveals that many actors, technicians, and crew members routinely face undue delays in receiving their rightful salaries from production companies.

Notable figures like Firdous Jamal and Faizan Khawaja have criticized the industry's neglect, prompting renewed calls for reform. Many, including acclaimed director Mahreen Jabbar, have spoken against the unprofessionalism that leaves workers begging for overdue payments.

