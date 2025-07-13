Left Menu

Unveiling the Dark Side: The Payment Crisis in Pakistan's Drama Industry

The tragic death of actress Humaira Aghar Ali has highlighted severe payment issues within Pakistan's drama industry. Found deceased for months in her Karachi apartment, her passing has prompted industry figures to speak out against delayed payments by production houses, pushing many into financial hardships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 13-07-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 18:43 IST
Unveiling the Dark Side: The Payment Crisis in Pakistan's Drama Industry
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The shocking discovery of actress Humaira Aghar Ali's decomposed body in her Karachi apartment has cast a spotlight on the troubling payment practices within Pakistan's drama industry. The 32-year-old's death, initially believed to have occurred eight to ten months prior, underscores the financial instability faced by industry professionals.

Despite police ruling out foul play, the government has launched an investigation into the conditions leading to her demise. Her passing reveals that many actors, technicians, and crew members routinely face undue delays in receiving their rightful salaries from production companies.

Notable figures like Firdous Jamal and Faizan Khawaja have criticized the industry's neglect, prompting renewed calls for reform. Many, including acclaimed director Mahreen Jabbar, have spoken against the unprofessionalism that leaves workers begging for overdue payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025