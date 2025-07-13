Fearless Women Challenging Tradition in Pamplona's Bull Runs

Dressed in classic bull-running attire—a white shirt and red neck-scarf—Yomara Martínez, 30, took part in Pamplona's perilous morning runs known as "encierros." Despite thousands gathering, Martínez was among the few women running with bulls in this year's San Fermín Festival.

Martínez highlighted the non-discriminatory nature of the bulls, stating, "The bull doesn't know about sexes, age, or body shape." Yet, the sight of women runners remains rare in the crowd, an aspect she believes is changing as interest grows among women to partake in this adrenaline-charged spectacle.

Security measures have tightened, especially after high-profile incidents of sexual harassment. The bull run also gained notoriety through Ernest Hemingway's novel "The Sun Also Rises," drawing global attention to this intense cultural event.

