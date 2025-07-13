Left Menu

Fearless Women Challenging Tradition in Pamplona's Bull Runs

A growing number of women, including Yomara Martínez and Sara Puñal, are participating in the iconic bull runs of Pamplona's San Fermín Festival. Despite the dangers and a history of gender-based exclusion, these women join thousands in sprinting alongside bulls, challenging traditions and societal norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pamplona | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:26 IST
Fearless Women Challenging Tradition in Pamplona's Bull Runs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Dressed in classic bull-running attire—a white shirt and red neck-scarf—Yomara Martínez, 30, took part in Pamplona's perilous morning runs known as "encierros." Despite thousands gathering, Martínez was among the few women running with bulls in this year's San Fermín Festival.

Martínez highlighted the non-discriminatory nature of the bulls, stating, "The bull doesn't know about sexes, age, or body shape." Yet, the sight of women runners remains rare in the crowd, an aspect she believes is changing as interest grows among women to partake in this adrenaline-charged spectacle.

Security measures have tightened, especially after high-profile incidents of sexual harassment. The bull run also gained notoriety through Ernest Hemingway's novel "The Sun Also Rises," drawing global attention to this intense cultural event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025