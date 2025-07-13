Left Menu

Mountain Terrain Bike Expedition by Army Triumphs in Ladakh

The Army's 'Forever in Operations Division' completed a challenging 680 km mountain bike expedition in Ladakh, highlighting endurance and national pride. The 20-member team engaged with local youth, promoting the Army's legacy and career opportunities, while receiving public support throughout their remarkable journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kargil | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Army's 'Forever in Operations Division' achieved a significant milestone by completing a grueling 680 km mountain terrain bicycle expedition in Ladakh's challenging landscape. Covering the harsh terrain, the expedition highlighted endurance and national pride, a defense spokesman revealed on Sunday.

Commencing from Siachen Base Camp on June 25 and concluding at the historic Kargil War Memorial in Drass, the 20-soldier team navigated treacherous passes like Khardung La. Their journey was marked by physical resilience and meaningful connections with local communities and youth, the spokesperson added.

In outreach efforts, the team engaged with over 1,100 students across government schools and Ladakh University, promoting the Army's legacy and Kargil War significance. They also inspired local youth and NCC cadets by highlighting various Army career paths, while receiving enthusiastic community support along their route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

