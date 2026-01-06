Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026: Setting a New Benchmark in Cycling

The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 is set to make waves in the cycling world as it welcomes an unparalleled roster of 171 elite riders from 29 teams hailing from 35 different nations. The race, organized by the Pune District Administration in collaboration with the Maharashtra Government, will unfold over a challenging 437km course through Pune's varied landscapes.

Scheduled from January 19 to 23, India's first UCI 2.2 event has confirmed participation from top-tier cycling teams across five continents. Leading squads from cycling strongholds such as France, Great Britain, and Belgium are among those set to compete. Asia boasts the largest contingent with 78 cyclists, followed by 69 from Europe, 12 from Oceania, and a smaller representation from the US and Africa.

This prestigious event will surpass traditional UCI 2.2 races by featuring a field of 171 competitors, a significant increase from the usual limit of 125. The competition will also include an Indian team, recently selected at the National Championship in Odisha, showcasing local talent on an international stage.