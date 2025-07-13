Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Over Two Lakh Pilgrims and Counting

The Amarnath Yatra 2023 has witnessed a significant number of pilgrims, surpassing 200,000. On a single day, over 17,000 devotees visited the holy site in the Himalayas. The journey commenced on July 3 and is scheduled to conclude on August 9, encompassing males, females, children, and security personnel.

In an impressive turnout, the Amarnath Yatra 2023 has surpassed the 200,000 mark, officials reported on Sunday. The revered pilgrimage, which is a significant religious event in India, saw 17,317 pilgrims visiting the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas in one day.

The demographic of the pilgrims was diverse, including 12,210 males, 4,202 females, 264 children, alongside 103 sadhus, 18 sadhvis, six transgenders, and 514 members of the security forces, according to the officials.

This year's annual trek, which began on July 3, is set to conclude on August 9. The event marks a significant spiritual journey for many devotees of Lord Shiva.

