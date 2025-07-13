Left Menu

Echoes of Live Aid: A 40th Anniversary Reunion

Musicians who performed at the iconic Live Aid concert, which raised millions for Ethiopian famine relief, reunited in London for its 40th anniversary. Attendees included organizers Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, reflecting on the event's enduring impact and the power of music-driven philanthropy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a nostalgic reunion marking the 40th anniversary of Live Aid, legendary musicians assembled in London to honor the once-in-a-lifetime concert that raised millions for Ethiopian famine relief. The event featured a special performance of the musical 'Just For One Day'.

The reunion drew original Live Aid organizers Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, alongside attendees like Queen guitarist Brian May and actor Vanessa Williams. The 1985 original concert reached an estimated global audience of 1.5 billion and raised approximately $100 million, continuing to inspire similar fundraising efforts worldwide.

Bob Geldof emphasized Live Aid's ongoing relevance, underscoring the potent impact of collective efforts in today's complicated world. The reunion attendees also enjoyed a behind-the-scenes look at the musical, which features songs from both the original performers and other music icons.

