Echoes of Live Aid: A 40th Anniversary Reunion

In a nostalgic reunion marking the 40th anniversary of Live Aid, legendary musicians assembled in London to honor the once-in-a-lifetime concert that raised millions for Ethiopian famine relief. The event featured a special performance of the musical 'Just For One Day'.

The reunion drew original Live Aid organizers Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, alongside attendees like Queen guitarist Brian May and actor Vanessa Williams. The 1985 original concert reached an estimated global audience of 1.5 billion and raised approximately $100 million, continuing to inspire similar fundraising efforts worldwide.

Bob Geldof emphasized Live Aid's ongoing relevance, underscoring the potent impact of collective efforts in today's complicated world. The reunion attendees also enjoyed a behind-the-scenes look at the musical, which features songs from both the original performers and other music icons.