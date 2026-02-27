Renaming Kerala to Keralam: A Cultural Milestone
Eminent Malayali authors met Prime Minister Modi to express thanks for the decision to rename Kerala as Keralam. The Union Cabinet's decision, in alignment with the Kerala government's proposal, comes just ahead of state assembly elections. The meeting highlighted the authors' dedication to Keralam and the Malayalam language.
Eminent Malayali litterateurs gathered in New Delhi on Friday to convey their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the official renaming of Kerala to Keralam. The Union Cabinet, earlier in the week, gave its nod to the Kerala government's proposal for the name change, setting the stage just before the state's assembly elections.
The decision has been met with applause from the cultural community, as it signifies a deeper recognition of the state's heritage and language. Prime Minister Modi shared the excitement of the literary circle upon the announcement. He noted the profound commitment expressed by the litterateurs to the cultural identity of Keralam, as he communicated in both English and Malayalam via social media.
The meeting was attended by key political figures, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar, President of BJP's Kerala state unit. The renaming decision has been interpreted as a strategic move that resonates with the local populace, potentially impacting upcoming electoral dynamics.
