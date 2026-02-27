Left Menu

Renaming Kerala to Keralam: A Cultural Milestone

Eminent Malayali authors met Prime Minister Modi to express thanks for the decision to rename Kerala as Keralam. The Union Cabinet's decision, in alignment with the Kerala government's proposal, comes just ahead of state assembly elections. The meeting highlighted the authors' dedication to Keralam and the Malayalam language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:37 IST
Renaming Kerala to Keralam: A Cultural Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eminent Malayali litterateurs gathered in New Delhi on Friday to convey their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the official renaming of Kerala to Keralam. The Union Cabinet, earlier in the week, gave its nod to the Kerala government's proposal for the name change, setting the stage just before the state's assembly elections.

The decision has been met with applause from the cultural community, as it signifies a deeper recognition of the state's heritage and language. Prime Minister Modi shared the excitement of the literary circle upon the announcement. He noted the profound commitment expressed by the litterateurs to the cultural identity of Keralam, as he communicated in both English and Malayalam via social media.

The meeting was attended by key political figures, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar, President of BJP's Kerala state unit. The renaming decision has been interpreted as a strategic move that resonates with the local populace, potentially impacting upcoming electoral dynamics.

TRENDING

1
Omnitech Engineering's IPO: A Promising Entry into the Market

Omnitech Engineering's IPO: A Promising Entry into the Market

 India
2
India discovered its inherent strength in last 12 years; it was always there but we were misled earlier: PM Modi at News18 event.

India discovered its inherent strength in last 12 years; it was always there...

 India
3
U.S. Redirects Venezuelan Oil Proceeds to Boost Economy

U.S. Redirects Venezuelan Oil Proceeds to Boost Economy

 Global
4
IMF Urges Ukraine to Implement Reforms for Loan Success

IMF Urges Ukraine to Implement Reforms for Loan Success

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026