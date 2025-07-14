Superman Movie Soars at the Box Office, Kicking Off New DC Era

The latest 'Superman' film from Warner Bros has made a powerful debut at the box office, raking in an impressive $122 million domestically and an additional $95 million from international markets, according to the studio. The combined global earnings are projected to hit $217 million by Sunday.

This reboot, starring David Corenswet, is seen as a crucial step for Warner Bros and its DC Studios division, which has struggled to compete with the success of Disney's Marvel franchise. Notably, the film was written and directed by James Gunn, who joined DC Studios as co-CEO in 2022.

As one of the few films this year to surpass $100 million in domestic ticket sales, 'Superman' sets the stage for future DC films, including a 'Supergirl' movie slated for next summer. Critics have largely praised the film, with an 82% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, highlighting a promising future for DC's cinematic endeavors.