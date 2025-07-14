Tradition vs. Love: The Cost of Clan Marriages in Odisha

A young couple in Odisha's Koraput district was allegedly tied to a wooden plough and paraded through their village for marrying within the same clan, according to police sources.

The incident, captured in a viral video, took place on Sunday in Nadimeitiki village, located in the tribal-dominated Narayanpatna block. This act of public humiliation was reportedly carried out because the couple's love marriage violated traditional tribal customs.

Following the parade, village elders performed a 'purification ritual' to cleanse the community, under the belief that such relationships could bring misfortune. Police have launched an investigation into the viral video, shedding light on similar customs practiced in other districts like Rayagada.

