Cole Palmer's standout performances were pivotal in Chelsea's resounding 3-0 Club World Cup victory over Paris Saint-Germain, earning him the Golden Ball as the tournament's top player. Palmer, a burgeoning English talent, scored twice against PSG, further elevating his profile as a key figure in Chelsea's recent successes.

Palmer's contribution extends beyond remarkable on-field performances. At just 23, he has also become a prominent figure off the field, featuring in global marketing campaigns alongside iconic players like Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. His face graces billboards in locations like Times Square, signaling his rising status in the world of football.

Manager Enzo Maresca commended Palmer for stepping up in crucial moments, emphasizing his importance in decisive matches. With his exceptional display, Palmer helped Chelsea set the pace early against PSG, highlighting the effectiveness of Maresca's game plan. As Chelsea continues to thrive, Palmer's influence both on and off the pitch is undeniable.

