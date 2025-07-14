Left Menu

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Embrace Parenthood, Welcome Baby Colette Annalise

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have welcomed their first child, Colette Annalise. The couple shared the news through Instagram with heartfelt photos of their newborn. Olivia, known for her role in 'Clawfoot,' expressed her joy and love for Christian, marking another milestone in their relationship.

Updated: 14-07-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 10:56 IST
In a heartwarming announcement, model-actor Olivia Culpo and her husband, football player Christian McCaffrey, have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Colette Annalise McCaffrey. Olivia revealed the joyous news on her Instagram account, accompanied by touching photos of the newborn with her delighted parents.

The announcement post, captioned with their daughter's name, showcased the couple basking in the joy of parenthood. Olivia, who has made her mark in films such as 'Clawfoot' and 'Venus as a Boy,' expressed her immense gratitude and love for her husband, praising him as the best daddy in the world.

Culpo and McCaffrey, who tied the knot on June 29, 2024, began their journey into parenthood after announcing the pregnancy in March, expressing excitement for the 'next chapter' of their lives. Culpo's recent work includes the thriller 'Clawfoot,' directed by Michael Day, where she stars alongside Francesca Eastwood and Milo Gibson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

