Farewell to Abhinaya Saraswati: A Tribute to B Saroja Devi

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alongside several political figures, mourns the loss of veteran actress B Saroja Devi, revered as 'Abhinaya Saraswati'. Her passing at 87 marks the end of an era in South Indian cinema.

Saroja Devi's illustrious career exceeded 200 films in multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed that her departure represents a profound loss for the Indian film industry.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar highlighted her contributions over six decades, while former CM Basavaraj Bommai acknowledged her legendary roles in mythological and historical films. Saroja Devi, awarded both Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, remains an indelible icon in Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)