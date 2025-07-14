Left Menu

The Bravehearts: A Journey from Militants to Protectors

The Bravehearts, a non-fiction book by Ramachandran Srinivasan, Sanjay Kumar, and Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat, explores an Indian Army initiative that rehabilitated over 3,000 former militants. Launched by Raveena Tandon, the book highlights this quiet operation as a testament to courage, compassion, and the power of second chances.

Renowned actress and social activist Raveena Tandon recently unveiled The Bravehearts, a compelling non-fiction book, at Title Waves in Bandra. Authored by Ramachandran Srinivasan, along with Sanjay Kumar and Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat, the work uncovers a reformative chapter in the Indian Army's counter-terrorism history.

Over 23 years, the Indian Army successfully rehabilitated and inducted over 3,000 former militants, showcasing an incredible example of transforming adversaries into defenders of the nation. Speaking at the launch, Raveena emphasized the book's message that true strength lies in transformation and second chances.

Senior journalist Ramachandran Srinivasan, a key author, spoke of the importance of sharing these untold stories of silent service and reclaimed lives. The event sparked discussions on the Army's role in healing fractured regions and restoring dignity and inclusive nationalism among deradicalized youth. The Bravehearts is now available in bookstores and on Amazon at Rs. 500.

