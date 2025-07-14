Remembering B Saroja Devi: A Shining Star Beyond Borders

Renowned cinema personalities like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan expressed their sorrow on Monday over the passing of cinema legend B Saroja Devi, who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema across linguistic and regional barriers.

B Saroja Devi, who passed away at 87, was celebrated as the first female superstar of Kannada cinema, appearing in over 200 films since her debut in 1955 with 'Mahakavi Kalidasa.' Her work spanned Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, featuring in noted projects such as 'Thirudathe,' 'Kittooru Rani Chennamma,' and 'Enga Veetu Pillai.'

Tributes poured in from all quarters, highlighting her enduring influence and cherished legacy. Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar remarked that Devi's passing marked the end of an era, while others like Simran Bagga and Kichcha Sudeep praised her eternal impact on the silver screen.