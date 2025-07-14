Left Menu

Remembering B Saroja Devi: A Shining Star Beyond Borders

Cinema luminaries mourn the loss of B Saroja Devi, an iconic actress transcending linguistic and regional confines. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and others pay tribute, recalling her contributions across 200 films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. A legendary figure, Devi's legacy continues to inspire future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:47 IST
Remembering B Saroja Devi: A Shining Star Beyond Borders
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned cinema personalities like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan expressed their sorrow on Monday over the passing of cinema legend B Saroja Devi, who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema across linguistic and regional barriers.

B Saroja Devi, who passed away at 87, was celebrated as the first female superstar of Kannada cinema, appearing in over 200 films since her debut in 1955 with 'Mahakavi Kalidasa.' Her work spanned Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, featuring in noted projects such as 'Thirudathe,' 'Kittooru Rani Chennamma,' and 'Enga Veetu Pillai.'

Tributes poured in from all quarters, highlighting her enduring influence and cherished legacy. Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar remarked that Devi's passing marked the end of an era, while others like Simran Bagga and Kichcha Sudeep praised her eternal impact on the silver screen.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025