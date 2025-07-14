Left Menu

Battle-Scarred Tools: Inside India's War Surgery Museum

The War Surgery Museum in India's Armed Forces Medical College offers a unique insight into military medicine, showcasing tools, diaries, and relics from historical wars. It serves as both a tribute to brave military medics and a learning resource on the evolution of combat medicine, attracting diverse visitors.

Updated: 14-07-2025 15:37 IST
The War Surgery Museum at the Armed Forces Medical College in India provides a unique glimpse into the world of military medicine. It displays an array of surgical tools, battlefield diaries, and shrapnel that tell stories of the brave doctors who served on the front lines.

Unique to India and possibly Asia, the museum has been meticulously curated over decades. It draws visitors from various backgrounds, including medical students, school children, veterans, and dignitaries, offering insights into the evolution of combat medicine through major conflicts.

Noteworthy exhibits include shrapnel from the Indo-Pak War, Japanese samurai swords, and the war diary of the 3rd Indian Field Ambulance. Additionally, the contributions of the 60 Parachute Field Hospital are highlighted, emphasizing a legacy of innovation and resilience in military healthcare.

