Tributes Pour In for Stuntman Raju After Tragic On-Set Accident

Renowned stuntman Raju lost his life performing a car stunt on the set of a film by Pa Ranjith and Arya. The film industry, including actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and stunt choreographer Silva, paid heartfelt tributes, acknowledging Raju's extraordinary skill and courage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:01 IST
Stuntman Raju (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic turn of events, popular stuntman Raju has died while executing a car stunt for an upcoming film by director Pa Ranjith and actor Arya. News of Raju's untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry, which is now in mourning over his loss.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran expressed his sorrow on social media, highlighting the irreplaceable skill and bravery Raju brought to his films. 'Rest in peace Raju! So many moments of magic that would have been impossible to film without your skill and guts. You will be missed forever,' he wrote.

Renowned stunt choreographer Silva also conveyed his condolences, stating the impact of Raju's work on the industry. Actor Vishal, who frequently collaborated with Raju, paid an emotional tribute expressing disbelief and extending long-term support to Raju's family. The film community mourns the loss of a fearless performer.

