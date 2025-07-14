Kanwar Yatra: Ensuring Devotion Meets Security
The Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh is under intense scrutiny to ensure the safety and convenience of the devotees. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi’s Rekha Gupta are focused on providing a hassle-free experience. Incidents of vandalism in Muzaffarnagar and a parking dispute in Mayur Vihar highlight the importance of security measures.
- Country:
- India
The Kanwar Yatra kicked off with fervor in Uttar Pradesh, drawing attention to the need for rigorous safety measures. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that any disruptions would be countered with firm actions, emphasizing the importance of surveillance and proper arrangements for the devotees' comfort.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined the chorus, promising a 'secure and comfortable' Yatra for the 'Shiv bhakts.' She stressed zero-tolerance for any mischief, following glass shards reportedly found along the yatra route in Shahdara.
However, the revered pilgrimage also encountered hurdles. Allegations emerged of an eatery vandalized by kanwariyas in Muzaffarnagar, and a parking dispute in Mayur Vihar led to arrests, underscoring the delicate balance between devotion and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
