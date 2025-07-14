Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: A Cinematic Triumph Returns to Theatres

The much-admired film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,' starring Farhan Akhtar, is set to make a cinematic comeback on July 18. Originally directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie will be playing in theaters again.

The film showcases the life of Milkha Singh, one of India's legendary athletes, renowned as a former national champion in the 400 meters race. It portrays his inspiring journey from enduring the traumatic events of India and Pakistan's partition in 1947, where he lost most of his family, to his rise as an athletic icon and national hero. The film enjoyed critical acclaim and box office success upon its initial release. Farhan Akhtar received widespread praise for his-depth portrayal and remarkable transformation into Milkha Singh's character. Sonam Kapoor also played a significant role in the movie.

The re-release comes after the passing of Milkha Singh on June 18, 2021, marking a poignant moment for fans to revisit his story. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)