Left Menu

UNESCO Recognizes 26 New World Heritage Sites Including India's Maratha Military Landscape

The World Heritage Committee added 26 new sites, including India's 'Maratha Military Landscape', to UNESCO's heritage list during its session in Paris. This session also saw the significant boundary modifications of two existing sites. Notably, 21 cultural, four natural, and one mixed site were added.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:55 IST
UNESCO Recognizes 26 New World Heritage Sites Including India's Maratha Military Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The World Heritage Committee has inscribed 26 new sites from various countries onto UNESCO's prestigious heritage list during its ongoing session in Paris, France. Among these additions is India's 'Maratha Military Landscape,' representing the nation's extraordinary military system envisioned by Maratha rulers.

In the proceedings of the session of the WHC held from July 11-13, significant boundary modifications for two existing UNESCO World Heritage sites were examined, and extensions were approved. For the first time, sites from Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone were inscribed, further highlighting the global diversity of cultural and natural heritage.

Other notable additions over the three-day session include Brazil's Peruaçu River Canyon and Denmark's Møns Klint. The committee also acknowledged successful efforts to mitigate threats to some African heritage sites, removing them from the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025