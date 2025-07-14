UNESCO Recognizes 26 New World Heritage Sites Including India's Maratha Military Landscape

The World Heritage Committee has inscribed 26 new sites from various countries onto UNESCO's prestigious heritage list during its ongoing session in Paris, France. Among these additions is India's 'Maratha Military Landscape,' representing the nation's extraordinary military system envisioned by Maratha rulers.

In the proceedings of the session of the WHC held from July 11-13, significant boundary modifications for two existing UNESCO World Heritage sites were examined, and extensions were approved. For the first time, sites from Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone were inscribed, further highlighting the global diversity of cultural and natural heritage.

Other notable additions over the three-day session include Brazil's Peruaçu River Canyon and Denmark's Møns Klint. The committee also acknowledged successful efforts to mitigate threats to some African heritage sites, removing them from the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)