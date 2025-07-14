Haryanvi Singer Escapes Unharmed in Gurugram Shooting Incident
A Haryanvi singer survived a shooting incident in Gurugram's Sector 71. Though the police have not confirmed the shooting, sources claimed Rahul Fazilpuria, a former political candidate, is involved. Fazilpuria's police security was recently withdrawn after he allegedly received threats.
A Haryanvi singer narrowly escaped harm following an alleged shooting in Gurugram's Sector 71 on Monday night, according to police reports.
Responding to reports of gunfire at the Southern Peripheral Road, the Gurugram police arrived swiftly, although confirmation of the shooting remains pending. No injuries or vehicle damage were reported.
Insiders suggest the involved individual is Rahul Fazilpuria, a former Jannayak Janta Party candidate. Fazilpuria, who recently lost police security after receiving threats, could not be reached for comment.
