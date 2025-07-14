Legacy of Marathon Marvel: Fauja Singh's Inspirational Journey Ends

Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh passed away at age 114 after a tragic accident in Punjab's Jalandhar district. He was hit by an unidentified vehicle while on a walk in his native village.

The news of Singh's demise was confirmed by Khushwant Singh, who authored the runner's biography, 'The Turbaned Tornado.' Punjab's Governor expressed his sorrow, highlighting Singh's influence as a symbol of perseverance.

The incident occurred as Singh was crossing a road in Bias village. Despite being taken to a private hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Fauja Singh leaves behind a legacy that inspires many towards resilience and a drug-free Punjab.