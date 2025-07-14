Left Menu

Legacy of Marathon Marvel: Fauja Singh's Inspirational Journey Ends

Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh, renowned for his resilience, passed away at 114 after being hit by a vehicle in Punjab. His death, confirmed by author Khushwant Singh, prompted tributes highlighting his inspirational legacy. Fauja Singh's autobiography, 'The Turbaned Tornado', captures his extraordinary life.

Updated: 14-07-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:57 IST
Fauja Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh passed away at age 114 after a tragic accident in Punjab's Jalandhar district. He was hit by an unidentified vehicle while on a walk in his native village.

The news of Singh's demise was confirmed by Khushwant Singh, who authored the runner's biography, 'The Turbaned Tornado.' Punjab's Governor expressed his sorrow, highlighting Singh's influence as a symbol of perseverance.

The incident occurred as Singh was crossing a road in Bias village. Despite being taken to a private hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Fauja Singh leaves behind a legacy that inspires many towards resilience and a drug-free Punjab.

