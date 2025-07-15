Left Menu

Dhairya Gholap: The New Star of Marathi Cinema Shines Bright

Dhairya Gholap has made a spectacular debut in the Marathi film industry by winning the Filmfare Marathi Award for Best Debut with 'Yek Number'. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, the film is praised for its grand scale and storytelling. His performance has caught the industry's attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:16 IST
Dhairya Gholap has captured the Marathi film industry's spotlight with his dynamic debut in 'Yek Number,' clinching the Filmfare Marathi Award for Best Debut. The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar and was produced by the prestigious trio of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Zee Studios, and Sahyadri Films.

Upon receiving the award, Dhairya expressed his astonishment at the win, viewing it as an unexpected and surreal honor. His performance in 'Yek Number' has not only impressed the audience but also industry veterans, elevating predictions about his promising future in cinema.

With comparisons drawn to Prabhas's 'Baahubali' debut in terms of grandeur and impact, Dhairya remains focused on building a meaningful career. He is exploring scripts from various languages, including Hindi, aiming to be part of significant cinematic ventures that resonate deeply with audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

