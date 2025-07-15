Left Menu

Tragic End Fuels Protest: Balasore Mourns a Brave Student

A college student from Odisha's Balasore set herself on fire, allegedly due to sexual harassment by a professor, leading to her death after a 60-hour fight for survival. Her cremation saw massive attendance and triggered demands for justice, highlighting her prior activism during local flood crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:29 IST
The tragic demise of a college student in Odisha's Balasore district has sparked widespread grief and demands for justice. The young woman's decision to set herself ablaze allegedly followed sustained sexual harassment by her professor, leaving the community in shock and sorrow.

After fighting for life for around 60 hours, she succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Her body was transported to her village for the final rites, which saw thousands, including local officials and MP Pratap Sarangi, gathering to pay their last respects.

The student's death has ignited outrage in Balasore, with locals remembering her as a mentally strong individual who assisted during natural disasters. Calls for stringent action against those responsible are mounting, fueled by her unmet quest for justice against accused professor Samira Kumar Sahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

