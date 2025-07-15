Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen During Atlanta Tour Stop

A concerning incident unfolded during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour when hard drives containing her unreleased music were stolen from a vehicle rented by her choreographer. This alarming theft took place during a tour stop in Atlanta, as law enforcement officials became involved in tracking down the stolen materials, according to reports from CNN.

The theft occurred on July 8, prompting a police response to a call about valuables taken from a parked vehicle. Preliminary investigations by authorities identified the stolen property as belonging to choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue. The items taken included two laptops and hard drives filled with watermarked music, vital footage, and planned set lists, CNN reported.

Further reports revealed that Atlanta Police Department's Larceny from Auto Unit is helming the investigation, and an arrest warrant has been filed for an unidentified suspect. Other stolen items included Tom Ford sunglasses, clothing, and electronic devices owned by Grant and Blue, respectively. Following the incident, Beyoncé completed her Atlanta performances and is slated to perform in Las Vegas next.

