Homecoming: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Triumphant Return to Earth

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is poised to return to Earth after an 18-day sojourn in space, catalyzing celebrations at his Lucknow home. His family awaits his splashdown with both anticipation and pride.

Their abode in Triveni Nagar radiates joy, adorned with decorative lighting and posters of Shukla, affectionately known as 'Shux.' Meanwhile, congratulatory messages pour in, echoing the significance of his achievement in space exploration.

Shukla's homecoming is marked not only by his historical achievement as the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma but also by the sharing of Indian culinary delights he took to the ISS. His return signifies not just personal triumph but national pride in India's expanding role in space missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)