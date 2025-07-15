Delhi Gears Up for Smooth Kanwar Yatra amid Tight Security

In preparation for the annual Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage, Delhi has ramped up its security measures, deploying over 5,000 police personnel alongside paramilitary forces and drones to monitor the event. Police officials confirmed that traffic diversions and checkpoints have been established along critical routes for the safety and convenience of the participants.

The pilgrimage, which runs until July 22 and concludes on Shivratri, prompts coordinated efforts with paramilitary and home guard forces. These units will utilize CCTV surveillance and drone patrolling to ensure sensitive areas remain secure, according to a senior police officer.

Authorities have taken additional precautions, including setting up camps in 774 locations across the city, with 374 kanwar camps already authorized. The emphasis rests on preserving law and order, facilitating seamless traffic flow, and providing immediate assistance to pilgrims via strategically positioned PCR vans, quick response teams, and ambulances.

(With inputs from agencies.)