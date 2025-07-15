From Earth to Space and Back: The Voyage of Shubhanshu Shukla
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, aboard the International Space Station for 18 days, made history as the first Indian on the ISS. His journey, rooted in childhood dreams and facilitated by a fortuitous NDA application, showcases India's space ambitions and scientific collaborations through experiments in microgravity, agriculture, and biotechnology.
As the Dragon spacecraft returned to Earth, it carried astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, whose journey aboard the ISS marked a historic milestone for India's space ambitions. Shukla, an Indian Air Force officer, became the first Indian to set foot on the ISS, following his decorated career as a test pilot and part of India's Gaganyaan programme.
Shukla's mission on the Axiom-4 involved significant scientific experiments, such as studying plant growth in microgravity and exploring the potential of cyanobacteria for sustainable life in space. His work aimed to further India's contributions to long-term space exploration and foster international collaboration.
Throughout his mission, Shukla made strong connections with the global space community, including outreach programs with students and dialogues with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As he returned home, he left a message of unity and aspirations for India's forthcoming initiatives in human spaceflight.
