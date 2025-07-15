Delhi High Court Crackdown on Piracy: Bollywood Films Get Legal Shield

The Delhi High Court has taken a firm stand against online piracy by restraining 56 websites from illegally streaming Bollywood films 'Maalik' and 'Sarbala Ji,' both produced by Tips Films Limited. Justice Amit Bansal issued a prohibition order to stop the unauthorized hosting and streaming of these films.

The court's decision highlights the potential 'irreparable harm' to Tips Films from such piracy, especially as 'Maalik,' starring Rajkumar Rao and Manushi Chillar, and 'Sarbala Ji,' featuring Ammy Virk and Gippy Grewal, are either newly released or about to premiere.

Tackling the imminent threat of online piracy, the court has ordered internet providers to block access to the identified websites. A further hearing on the matter is scheduled for November 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)