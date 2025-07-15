Left Menu

Delhi High Court Crackdown on Piracy: Bollywood Films Get Legal Shield

The Delhi High Court has issued an order restraining 56 websites from illegally streaming Bollywood films, 'Maalik' and 'Sarbala Ji,' produced by Tips Films Limited. Justice Amit Bansal highlighted the prospect of irreparable harm to the producer due to online piracy and ordered internet service providers to block access to these sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi High Court has taken a firm stand against online piracy by restraining 56 websites from illegally streaming Bollywood films 'Maalik' and 'Sarbala Ji,' both produced by Tips Films Limited. Justice Amit Bansal issued a prohibition order to stop the unauthorized hosting and streaming of these films.

The court's decision highlights the potential 'irreparable harm' to Tips Films from such piracy, especially as 'Maalik,' starring Rajkumar Rao and Manushi Chillar, and 'Sarbala Ji,' featuring Ammy Virk and Gippy Grewal, are either newly released or about to premiere.

Tackling the imminent threat of online piracy, the court has ordered internet providers to block access to the identified websites. A further hearing on the matter is scheduled for November 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

