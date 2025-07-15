Left Menu

Pa Ranjith pays tribute to stunt artist S M Raju, recalls tragic incident on ‘Vettuvam’ set

This has sent us all into shock and heart break, Ranjith said in a statement, posted on his official X account.Recalling the incident, the Thangalaan director said the day began like any other involving high-risk stunt work -- with detailed planning, safety protocols, and prayers.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:51 IST
Pa Ranjith pays tribute to stunt artist S M Raju, recalls tragic incident on ‘Vettuvam’ set
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith on Tuesday paid an emotional tribute to stunt artist S M Raju, who died on the sets of the director's upcoming film ''Vettuvam''.

The 52-year-old stuntman, whose real name was Mohan Raj, was driving an SUV in a high-octane stunt scene for the film in Nagapattinam on July 13 when he suddenly collapsed. His colleagues pulled him out of the vehicle and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. ''Our hearts are broken for his wife, children, family and all who knew and loved Mohan Raj Anna as a colleague and a friend. ''A day that started out with detailed planning, caution, clarity in execution, prayers and all our good will, as it does on every film set that stages crash sequences, ended up in his unexpected death. This has sent us all into shock and heart break,'' Ranjith said in a statement, posted on his official X account.

Recalling the incident, the ''Thangalaan'' director said the day began like any other involving high-risk stunt work -- with detailed planning, safety protocols, and prayers. ''Mohan Raj Anna was valued and respected by his colleagues in the stunt team and all of us in the crew. He was a veteran in performing stunts whose planning, clarity and execution we all relied on.

''We relied on the expertise of our Stunt Director Dilip Subbarayan and followed every protocol, every detail that was needed to make this safe. That in spite of all of our preparations and precautions, we ended up losing a man who had unparalleled experience and achievements, who made his family, colleagues and directors proud with the quality of his work that has affected us deeply. He will have our respect, love and adoration always,'' the director said.

Calling Raju's demise as "devastating", Ranjith said he would be remembered as a "husband, father, an incredible stunt artist and a graceful human being." ''He wanted to be remembered for his work as a fabulous stunt artist and that's how he will always stay in our memory,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025