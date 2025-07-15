A first-of-its-kind in Indian Luxury: Zoya and Alice Cicolini Craft a Limited-Edition Capsule

India | July 15, 2025: In a defining moment for Indian luxury jewellery, Zoya- India's leading luxury jewellery atelier from the Tata Group—unveils a limited-edition capsule in collaboration with globally acclaimed British designer and curator Alice Cicolini, marking the first international creative partnership for an Indian luxury jewellery atelier. Born out of deep mutual admiration of Indian craft, the capsule pays homage to enamel—one of India's most poetic art forms in luxury.

Inspired by the architecture of Lhasa, where every layer tells a story, this collection draws from a landscape rich in form, texture, and colour Zoya, known for its industry-shifting innovation in diamonds and coloured stones, brings that same pioneering spirit to enamel in collaboration with Alice Cicolini. In Alice—whose work traces the journey of motifs across cultures and thoughtfully weaves patterns from different geographies and eras—Zoya finds a kindred spirit: a revered artist whose mastery of enamel is both instinctively playful and deeply respectful of tradition.

The collection has a deeply feminine soul—redefining the category through colour and craftsmanship. A palette of sage green, rose, and dew—delicately expressed through cherry blossoms, chevron patterns, and intricate enamel work—brings freshness to Alice Cicolini's master craftsmanship. Each piece, set with uncut diamonds and finished in satin-soft 18k gold, is designed to stir the creative soul and makes her feel alive. A confluence of richly researched artistic legacies, this collaboration—five years in the making—merges Zoya's contemplative, design-first ethos with Cicolini's globally lauded practice, rooted in cultural memory, intricate craftsmanship, and the timeless power of storytelling. "When Zoya approached me with the idea of a collaboration celebrating uncut diamonds and enamel, I felt an immediate connection," shares Alice Cicolini. "Here was a house that honoured craft, story, and soul—design that dares to be different, yet deeply meaningful." The 19-piece capsule reinterprets classic Indian forms like balis and jhumkis through a refined architectural lens, resulting in jewellery that is time-travelled, yet entirely in the moment. From sculptural rings to reimagined jhumkis, yard chains, and bangles, the capsule draws from the layered mystique of Lhasa. The collection also traces the journey of Alexandra David-Néel—the first Western woman to enter Lhasa—celebrating a muse whose fearless passage across borders mirrored an even deeper journey within, much like the Zoya woman. Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company, adds: "At Zoya, five years of deep, deliberate enamel craftsmanship laid the foundation for this collection. In Alice, we found a true partner—someone who shares our devotion to celebrating India and helped us create a capsule that is both boundary-breaking and redefiniing. Inspired by the architecture of Lhasa, this first-of-its-kind international collaboration in Indian luxury jewellery reflects a woman who wanders freely, carrying multitudes by design—brought to life through sculptural silhouettes and feminine energy." Zoya and Alice Cicolini limited-edition capsule will be available by private appointment at select Zoya boutiques. About Zoya: Zoya, from the Tata Group, is India's leading luxury jewellery brand for the modern sophisticate. As a luxury jewellery atelier, it is celebrated for exceptional craftsmanship, a refined design language, and storytelling rooted in feminine energy. Each piece is a work of wearable art—thoughtfully imagined reflecting the Zoya woman's journey to her truest self, and to awaken that feeling of being alive. Now in its 15th year, Zoya continues to redefine the luxury jewellery experience in India. With twelve exclusive boutiques across Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, and Hyderabad—and Zoya Galleries in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune and Lucknow—the brand showcases luxury at its most intimate and elevated. Zoya now further enhances its bespoke service with video-assisted consultations and home trials, bringing the atelier experience directly to her doorstep. About Alice Cicolini: Alice Cicolini is a British designer and curator whose work bridges global design traditions with intricate craftsmanship, particularly the ancient art of meenakari enamel. Educated at Central Saint Martins, she is known for her vibrant, narrative-led jewellery inspired by sacred architecture, Silk Route motifs, and cultural memory. Over the past decade, she has collaborated closely with master artisans in Jaipur to preserve endangered enamelling techniques, blending Indian craft heritage with contemporary design. A former Director of Arts & Culture at the British Council in India, Alice's pieces have been exhibited at the V&A, Sotheby's, and Somerset House, and she has collaborated with institutions such as Fortnum & Mason and Carpenters Workshop Gallery. Her work is a celebration of colour, story, and the enduring power of traditional artistry.

