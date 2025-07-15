Left Menu

Stolen Mosaic Reclaims Glory in Pompeii Return

An ancient Roman erotic mosaic returns to Pompeii after being stolen by a Nazi officer during WWII. The artwork, depicting domestic intimacy, was returned by Germany. This marks a significant cultural moment for Roman art as it shifts focus from mythological to everyday themes.

An ancient Roman erotic mosaic has triumphantly returned to Pompeii, over eight decades after its theft by a Nazi officer in World War Two. Italy's cultural heritage police announced its recovery on Tuesday, detailing that Germany returned the artifact following a diplomatic appeal.

The mosaic, which depicts a couple in an intimate setting, was crafted between the late 1st century B.C. and the 1st century A.D., and originated from the area around Pompeii. It was appropriated during the war by a German officer involved in military logistics in Italy, and subsequently given to a civilian who safeguarded it until his death.

His heirs, upon discovering its provenance, arranged its repatriation. Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompeii archaeological park, highlights the mosaic as a cultural milestone, showcasing how Roman art evolved to embrace themes of domestic life. The piece will join numerous others on display at Pompeii, providing insight into an ancient city buried by the A.D. 79 Mount Vesuvius eruption.

