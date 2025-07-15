Left Menu

Fortifying Fire Safety: STC Port Blair Joins Elite NFSC Ranks

The State Training Centre (STC) in Port Blair has been accredited by the National Fire Service College, enhancing its status in fire safety education. Lt. Governor Admiral DK Joshi praised the centre's commitment to preparedness during an event attended by 30 officials from various Indian fire departments and organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Training Centre (STC) in Port Blair has achieved a new milestone by earning accreditation from the National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur. The recognition underscores STC's dedication to advancing fire safety standards in India. The ceremony saw the participation of 30 officials from diverse organizations, marking the beginning of their training program.

Among the officials, 16 hail from the Gujarat and Bihar state government fire departments, while the remaining attendees are from prominent national organizations like the Gas Authority of India Limited and Heavy Water Board Facilities under the Department of Atomic Energy. Admiral DK Joshi, the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, lauded the institution for its steadfast commitment to fire safety excellence during the event.

The recognition by NFSC highlights the training center's pivotal role in training future fire safety professionals. Chief Secretary Dr. Chandra Bhushan Kumar, along with other senior officials, emphasized the importance of this achievement in raising the profile of Andaman and Nicobar's Fire and Emergency Services on a national scale. The 25-week External Sub-Officer Course includes crucial industrial attachments, providing a comprehensive training experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

