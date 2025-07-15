Left Menu

Empowering Arunachal's Youth: A Call for Bold Initiatives

Governor K T Parnaik urged for bold strategies to empower Arunachal Pradesh's youth through skill development and entrepreneurship. He emphasized creating opportunities, financial support, and structured guidance. A dedicated skills institute and industry-specific training in sectors like hydropower and tourism were recommended for fostering economic growth and sustainable development.

Updated: 15-07-2025
During a recent address, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik highlighted the need for bold and strategic initiatives to empower the state's youth. He called for enhancing skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities, emphasizing the importance of financial support and structured guidance.

The governor, speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry event, underscored the necessity of industry-linked training and partnerships with reputable institutions to equip youths with relevant skills. Parnaik advocated for the establishment of a dedicated institute for skill enhancement and entrepreneurship, aiming to provide the right exposure and training for the state's talented youth.

Governor Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized harnessing the state's potential in sectors like hydropower, agro-based industries, and tourism. Khandu stressed sustainable development and green investments, highlighting federal efforts to advance infrastructure and connectivity. Together, they urged the youth to transition from job seekers to job creators, ensuring a prosperous Arunachal Pradesh.

